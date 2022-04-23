UrduPoint.com

5 Precessions, 29 Majalis Held To Mark Youm-e-Shahadar Hazrat Ali A.S

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Youm-e-Shahadat of Caliph Hazrat Ali Murtaza Alahe Salam was observed today on 21st Ramzan with religious zeal and zest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Shahadat of Caliph Hazrat Ali Murtaza Alahe Salam was observed today on 21st Ramzan with religious zeal and zest.

As many as 5 processions were taken out and 29 Majalis were held in the district. Foolproof security arrangements have been made on the occasion by district police. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, 2 processions and 20 Majalis of A category were given extra security. More than 1000 police officers and personnel including DSPs, special police, and national volunteers performed their duties.

Security was placed on the roofs of buildings near the routes of processions and sites of Majalis.

Vehicle parking was kept at a distance of 300 to 500 meters from the place of processions and Majalis. Lady police officers also performed duty at women's processions. The participants were thoroughly checked before entering processions and Majalis. The control room remained active and vigilant throughout the day.

