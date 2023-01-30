5 private members bills introduced in Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as five private member bills including the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Pakistan Halal Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment of Article 160 of the Constitution) were introduced in the Senate on Monday

The bills were introduced by Senators Fawzia Arshad, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Kamran Michael and Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi in the House respectively.

The chairman Senate referred all the bills to the standing committees concerned for detailed deliberation after not opposing by the government.