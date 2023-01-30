UrduPoint.com

5 Private Members Bills Introduced In Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:28 PM

5 private members bills introduced in Senate

As many as five private member bills including the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Pakistan Halal Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment of Article 160 of the Constitution) were introduced in the Senate on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as five private member bills including the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Pakistan Halal Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment of Article 160 of the Constitution) were introduced in the Senate on Monday.

The bills were introduced by Senators Fawzia Arshad, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Kamran Michael and Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi in the House respectively.

The chairman Senate referred all the bills to the standing committees concerned for detailed deliberation after not opposing by the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Supreme Court Marriage Christian All Government

Recent Stories

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

44 seconds ago
 World Neglected Tropical Disease Day Observed

World Neglected Tropical Disease Day Observed

46 seconds ago
 Two dead after Japan avalanche

Two dead after Japan avalanche

49 seconds ago
 Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Hafeezur Rehman call on Punjab ..

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Hafeezur Rehman call on Punjab Governor

51 seconds ago
 FAHR signs 5 strategic partnerships to support ‘ ..

FAHR signs 5 strategic partnerships to support ‘Entrepreneurship Leave for Sel ..

14 minutes ago
 US Transfers Materials to Poland, Baltic States Wh ..

US Transfers Materials to Poland, Baltic States When Curtails Ukraine Bio Projec ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.