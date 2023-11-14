Open Menu

5 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 07:38 PM

5 proclaimed offenders arrested

Taxila police on Tuesday arrested five proclaimed offenders (PO) who were wanted in cases of death threats and harassment

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Taxila police on Tuesday arrested five proclaimed offenders (PO) who were wanted in cases of death threats and harassment.

According to details, The arrested PO include Rahim Shah, Shahzad Khan, Hamza and Kamran. They were wanted by the Taxila police since last year.

Meanwhile in another operation; the Taxila police arrested Usama Saeed, a PO wanted in an attempt to murder case.

