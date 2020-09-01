5 proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

The Attock police on Tuesday apprehended five proclaimed offenders (POs) who wanted in two different heinous crimes

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Attock police on Tuesday apprehended five proclaimed offenders (POs) who wanted in two different heinous crimes.

Police sources said that new airport police station registered a case against the accused identified as Ahsan Saddam, Mohammad Arif, Abdul Ghaffour and Khani Zaman under sections 7-ATA, Section 397, 353, 341, 342, 186, 427, 148, 149, 337 and 412 of PPC on July 16, 2019.

The accused went underground after the crime and later the local court declared them proclaimed offenders (POs).

A police team by utilizing intelligence and other digital technology traced the accused and sent them behind the bars.

Separately, Mohammad Saleem was booked by Bassal police for murdering a man. The accused managed to flee after the incident and a police party acting on a tip off raided at his hideout in Mardan district of KP and arrested him.