UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:59 PM

5 proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

The Attock police on Tuesday apprehended five proclaimed offenders (POs) who wanted in two different heinous crimes

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Attock police on Tuesday apprehended five proclaimed offenders (POs) who wanted in two different heinous crimes.

Police sources said that new airport police station registered a case against the accused identified as Ahsan Saddam, Mohammad Arif, Abdul Ghaffour and Khani Zaman under sections 7-ATA, Section 397, 353, 341, 342, 186, 427, 148, 149, 337 and 412 of PPC on July 16, 2019.

The accused went underground after the crime and later the local court declared them proclaimed offenders (POs).

A police team by utilizing intelligence and other digital technology traced the accused and sent them behind the bars.

Separately, Mohammad Saleem was booked by Bassal police for murdering a man. The accused managed to flee after the incident and a police party acting on a tip off raided at his hideout in Mardan district of KP and arrested him.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Police Station Man Mardan Attock July 2019 Airport Court

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority seals 40 properties

2 minutes ago

President visits residence of Interior Minister to ..

2 minutes ago

District admin discards 2000 adulterated milk

2 minutes ago

'Cry for help': Migrants pitch tents in central Pa ..

2 minutes ago

US police shoot and kill another black man

5 minutes ago

Over 32 mln children reached with polio vaccine in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.