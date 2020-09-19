5 quackery shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :In a drive against quackery, the health department sealed five quacks clinics in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the health department said on Saturday that Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim along with his team checked medical stores and clinics in the city area and found 5 quackery shops.

The team sealed the quackery shops and submitted their challan to Punjab Healthcare Commissioner for further action.

Among these quacks clinics include: Al-Shafi Maternity Care & General Store, al-Munir Masnooi Aaza Center, Mujahid Medical Store, Manohar Singh Unani Dawakhana and Majeed Medical Store.

When, the team reached at Majeed Medical Store Chak No.100-JB main road Kuriwala for checking, the store manager offered resistance and created hindrance in official work by attacking the team. Therefore, a case has been got registered against the ownerof Majeed Medical Store and further action against him was underway.