5 quacks clinics sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority sealed five clinics of quacks in different areas on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Health Department said that Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im, along with his team, checked various clinics and found Ahmad Clinic, Bhatti Clinic, Aabideen Clinic, in Pansra, Imran Clinic in Chak 76 JB and Tahir Clinic in Chak276 RB running without any qualified doctors.

The officer sealed the clinics and sent the cases to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.