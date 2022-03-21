UrduPoint.com

5 Ramzan Bazaars To Be Functional From Mar 29 In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

5 Ramzan Bazaars to be functional from Mar 29 in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, Mar 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Five Ramzan Bazaars would be functional from Mar 29, (25th of Shabaan) to provide essential items to the people at affordable prices following Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi expressed these views in a meeting to review arrangements on Ramazan.

He said that Punjab government would extend relief worth billion of rupees to the people during Ramzan to ensure wheat flour (Atta), Ghee, sugar, vegetables and meat available to the people at a cheaper price below the market rates.

He said that Ramzan Bazaars would be set up at Abdul Hakeem besides all the four tahsils including Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jahanian.

DC said that Iftar Dastarkhwan would also be run in all of the four tahsils of Khanewal district with the help of philanthropists.

DC also reviewed performance of price control magistrates and expressed dissatisfaction over poor results shown by eighteen (18) officials.

ADCG Akhtar Mundhera, assistant commissioners, DO Industries, and market committees officials were attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Poor Government Of Punjab Salman Khan Ramzan Ul Mubarak Price Khanewal Jahanian Kabirwala Market All From Wheat Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran ..

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran Khan

41 minutes ago
 World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN ch ..

World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN chief Antonio Guterres

42 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

43 minutes ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties un ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties unknown

43 minutes ago
 Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to ..

Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to Make Nationalists Release Civi ..

43 minutes ago
 Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of A ..

Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of Article 63-A

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>