5 Ramzan Bazaars to be functional from Mar 29 in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, Mar 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Five Ramzan Bazaars would be functional from Mar 29, (25th of Shabaan) to provide essential items to the people at affordable prices following Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi expressed these views in a meeting to review arrangements on Ramazan.

He said that Punjab government would extend relief worth billion of rupees to the people during Ramzan to ensure wheat flour (Atta), Ghee, sugar, vegetables and meat available to the people at a cheaper price below the market rates.

He said that Ramzan Bazaars would be set up at Abdul Hakeem besides all the four tahsils including Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jahanian.

DC said that Iftar Dastarkhwan would also be run in all of the four tahsils of Khanewal district with the help of philanthropists.

DC also reviewed performance of price control magistrates and expressed dissatisfaction over poor results shown by eighteen (18) officials.

ADCG Akhtar Mundhera, assistant commissioners, DO Industries, and market committees officials were attended the meeting.