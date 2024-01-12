Open Menu

5 Received Serious Burn Injuries In Lahore Cylinder Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

5 received serious burn injuries in Lahore cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A couple with three children suffered serious burn injuries after the LPG cylinder caught fire in a house located

near Ghazi Chowk in Shera Kot Lahore on Friday.

According to details, rescue 1122 said that initial findings suggested that a gas leak had triggered the explosion, a result five family persons were injured, private news channels reported.

Reportedly, immediately after the incident, a team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital for medical attention.

Police officers have begun initial investigation into the incident.

Rescue officials have said that it was too soon to declare the incident as “a cylinder blast”.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire LPG Police Ghazi Rescue 1122 Gas Family

Recent Stories

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

2 minutes ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

22 minutes ago
 First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against Ne ..

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

13 hours ago
“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

13 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

13 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

13 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

13 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

13 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan