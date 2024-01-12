5 received serious burn injuries in Lahore cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A couple with three children suffered serious burn injuries after the LPG cylinder caught fire in a house located

near Ghazi Chowk in Shera Kot Lahore on Friday.

According to details, rescue 1122 said that initial findings suggested that a gas leak had triggered the explosion, a result five family persons were injured, private news channels reported.

Reportedly, immediately after the incident, a team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital for medical attention.

Police officers have begun initial investigation into the incident.

Rescue officials have said that it was too soon to declare the incident as “a cylinder blast”.