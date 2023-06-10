5 receives burns as oil-tanker catches fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Five people received burn injuries when an oil-tanker caught fire accidently here on Saturday.

According to the Rescue-1122 sources, the oil-tanker caught fire at Muaafi Wala Mor early in the morning.

Those who received burn injuries in the incident were identified as 45-year-old Akram, 22-year-old Zille Shah, 36-year-old Shaukat, 30-year-old Sajjad, and 22-year-old Shakir.

The Rescue-1122 personnel reached the spot after receiving information and extinguished the fire. The injured were shifted to an area hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was stated to be critical, according to Rescue officials.

Police were investigating the reasons for eruption of the fire.