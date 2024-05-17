5% Reduction In Passenger Vehicle Fares In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Following the reduction of petrol prices, transporters agreed to reduce
fares by 5% on various routes in a meeting here on Friday.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary District Regional
Transport Authority Malik Muhammad Tahir in which transporters
of the city participated.
The secretary emphasized that action would be taken against transporters
who would violate rules regarding fares.
