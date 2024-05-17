5% reduction in passenger vehicle fares in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Following the reduction of petrol prices, transporters agreed to reduce

fares by 5% on various routes in a meeting here on Friday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary District Regional

Transport Authority Malik Muhammad Tahir in which transporters

of the city participated.

The secretary emphasized that action would be taken against transporters

who would violate rules regarding fares.