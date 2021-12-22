UrduPoint.com

5 Reports Of Standing Bodies Presented In Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :As many as five reports of standing committees on Information and Broadcasting, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Railways, Water Resources and Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs were presented in Senate on Wednesday.

The Reports were presented in the House by Senators Faisal Javed, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Dost Muhammad Khan, Musadik Masood Malik and Saleem Mandviwalla respectively.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed presented special report of the Committee on the seminar for young media professionals from Pakistan organized by the combined efforts of Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

Mohammad Humayun Mohmand presented report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 2010 (The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021) in the House.

Meanwhile, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Railways Muhammad Qasim presented report regarding non-inclusion of Balochistan province in ML-1 project, Senator Musadik Masood Malik Chairman, Standing Committee on Water Resources presented report about details/table of underground water level in every district of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last ten years, ascertainment of decrease in water level in the whole country and the steps taken by the Government to cope with the issue in Senate.

Moreover, Saleem Mandviwalla on behalf of Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs presented the report on the Money Bill further to amend certain tax laws (The Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021) in the House.

The House also adopted motion regarding the recommendations on the Money Bill further to amend certain tax laws (The Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021), as reported by the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

