5 reports of standing bodies presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as five reports of various standing committees including Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development, States and Frontier Regions and Maritime Affairs were presented in the Senate on Tuesday.

Asad Junejo on behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Manzoor Ahmed presented three reports of the committee on the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and on a point of public importance raised by Mushtaq Ahmed regarding problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis in the House.

Bahramand Khan Tangi on behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions presented the committee report on arising problems in the merged district after the merger into the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the House.

Meanwhile, Kamran Micheal on behalf of the Chairperson Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs presented the committee report on "Review of budgetary allocation and its utilization by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and its attached Departments during the first six months of financial year 2022-2023" in terms sub-rule (4) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.