5 Reports Of Standing Committee Presented In Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:55 PM

The Senate on Thursday witnessed the presentation of five reports from various standing committees, including those on Cabinet Secretariat, Interior, and Rules of Procedure and Privileges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Senate on Thursday witnessed the presentation of five reports from various standing committees, including those on Cabinet Secretariat, Interior, and Rules of Procedure and Privileges.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, presented the report of the Cabinet’s Committee on the Pakistan Integrity in Public Life Bill, 2024, which was introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar on March 4, 2024.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, presented three reports related to amendments in key legislation, including the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025], the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025], and the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 [The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025].

Similarly, Senator Palwasha Khan, on behalf of Taj Haider, Chairman of the Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, presented a report on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Muhammad Tallal Badar against the Secretary of Primary Health, Government of Punjab.

