5 Reports Of Standing Committee Presented In Senate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:55 PM
The Senate on Thursday witnessed the presentation of five reports from various standing committees, including those on Cabinet Secretariat, Interior, and Rules of Procedure and Privileges
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Senate on Thursday witnessed the presentation of five reports from various standing committees, including those on Cabinet Secretariat, Interior, and Rules of Procedure and Privileges.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, presented the report of the Cabinet’s Committee on the Pakistan Integrity in Public Life Bill, 2024, which was introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar on March 4, 2024.
Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, presented three reports related to amendments in key legislation, including the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025], the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025], and the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 [The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025].
Similarly, Senator Palwasha Khan, on behalf of Taj Haider, Chairman of the Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, presented a report on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Muhammad Tallal Badar against the Secretary of Primary Health, Government of Punjab.
The Senate on Thursday witnessed the presentation of five reports from various standing committees, including those on Cabinet Secretariat, Interior, and Rules of Procedure and Privileges.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan, presented the report of the Cabinet’s Committee on the Pakistan Integrity in Public Life Bill, 2024, which was introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar on March 4, 2024.
Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, presented three reports related to amendments in key legislation, including the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025], the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025], and the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 [The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025].
Similarly, Senator Palwasha Khan, on behalf of Taj Haider, Chairman of the Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, presented a report on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Muhammad Tallal Badar against the Secretary of Primary Health, Government of Punjab.
/APP rzr tsw-tmg
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib
Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: ..
US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched
One killed in Karachi road accident
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor8 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib8 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched22 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident22 minutes ago
-
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed17 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah17 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on harassment at workplace held17 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister32 minutes ago
-
LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts17 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized17 minutes ago