5 Reports Of Various Committee Presented In Senate

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:41 PM

Chairman of different standing committees of the upper house on Wednesday presented five reports on Narcotics Control, Information Technology,Telecommunication, Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture and Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman of different standing committees of the upper house on Wednesday presented five reports on Narcotics Control, Information Technology,Telecommunication, Federal education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture and Human Rights.

The reports were presented by Ejaz Ahmad Chauhdary, Kauda Babar, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui and Walid Iqbal respectively in the House.

Chairman Standing Committee on Narcotic Control presented the report of the committee on the bill further to amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (The Control of Narcotic Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Chairman Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication presented the report of the committee on the bill to ensure the development of scientific and technological ecosystem through development of zones to accelerate technology development in the country (The Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021) in the House.

Similarly, Chairman Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Irfan Ul Haque presentedthe report of the committee on the bill to provide for re-organization of the Pakistan Air Force Air War College as a degree awarding institute (The PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021) and Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights Walid Iqbal presented the committee report in the bill to provide for the regulation of employment of domestic workers in Islamabad Capital Territory (The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021) and a report on the bill to make provisions for prohibition of corporal punishment against children (The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021 in the House.

