5 restaurants, 3 bakeries sealed on violation of SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed five restaurants and three bakeries in violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here Saturday.

The team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf along with AC Saddar Ghulam Mustafa Jutt held inspection in various areas of the city and sealed Fork n Knife, Malwari Pratha Kabab, Fine Dine, Khayam Restaurant and Jalandhar Fish Shop and Bar BQ and three bakeries over violation of coronavirus SOPs.