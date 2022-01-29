UrduPoint.com

5 Restaurants, 3 Bakeries Sealed On Violation Of SOPs

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 09:30 PM

5 restaurants, 3 bakeries sealed on violation of SOPs

The district administration sealed five restaurants and three bakeries in violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed five restaurants and three bakeries in violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here Saturday.

The team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf along with AC Saddar Ghulam Mustafa Jutt held inspection in various areas of the city and sealed Fork n Knife, Malwari Pratha Kabab, Fine Dine, Khayam Restaurant and Jalandhar Fish Shop and Bar BQ and three bakeries over violation of coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Fine Saddar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Search operation launched in Dhoke Kamal Din

Search operation launched in Dhoke Kamal Din

13 seconds ago
 26 buildings sealed over illegal commercialization ..

26 buildings sealed over illegal commercialization

14 seconds ago
 IG Punjab takes notice of murder of minor girl

IG Punjab takes notice of murder of minor girl

18 seconds ago
 IG orders for crackdown against kite flying, aeria ..

IG orders for crackdown against kite flying, aerial firing

17 minutes ago
 536 Covid patients tested positive in a month in A ..

536 Covid patients tested positive in a month in AJK

17 minutes ago
 Business friendly environment top priority: Punjab ..

Business friendly environment top priority: Punjab Chief Secretary

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>