5 restaurants sealed, 10 arrested in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :District Administration Mardan Monday sealed five restaurants and arrested ten persons over violation of coronavirus preventive standing operating procedures (SOPs) during a crackdown on the violators.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Saman Abbas and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sehrish Nigar carried out checking of the prices of edibles, cleanliness and Corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir stressed need for the implementation of the precautionary measures during the second wave of coronavirus and urged the people for the use of safety masks outside their houses.