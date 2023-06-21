5 retailers involved in Illegal deduction from BISP fund held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :At least five retailers involved in deducting money illegally at Benazir Kafalat Center were booked with Alipur police station.

Their devices were blocked until further order, according to Assistant Director (AD), Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) informed the journalists.

Fiaz Aziz held a surprise visit on a tip-off at Government Boys High school, Alipur, and Boys High School, Ghalwan discovered.

He discovered the amount worth between Rs 500-1000 was being deducted from the accounts of deserving women including Bashiran Bibi, wife of Khursheed, Parveen, Kalsoom, Ruqaya, Maqsood Mai, and as many women almost in the name of service charges.

AD BISP said that the fraudulent including Muhammad Wasim, Sajjad Hussain, Shakir Hussain, Muhammad Yunis, and Mujahid Hussain were registered in separate FIRs.

The retailers' mobile devices were also seized on the spot, he said.