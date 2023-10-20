5 robbers held, goods recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Sadar Police arrested five dacoits involved in street crimes including robbery and theft across the district.

Police have recovered five motorbikes, loader rickshaws and cash from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here, DSP City Rehan Al Rasool and SHO Iftikhar Malkani said that Bakht Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Wasim and Mohammad Osama were involved in more than 30 cases in different police stations.

They said that indiscriminate action would be taken against the criminal elements.