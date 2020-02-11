5 robbers loot fuel station owner in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Five robbers Tuesday deprived a gasoline station owner of cash and valuables near Shehzada village in the jurisdiction of Phalora police station.

According to police, the robbers riding motorbikes, reached a fuel station, held the owner at gunpoint and took away Rs 65,000 in cash and other valuables.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.