5 Robbers Loot Fuel Station Owner In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:43 PM
Five robbers Tuesday deprived a gasoline station owner of cash and valuables near Shehzada village in the jurisdiction of Phalora police station
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Five robbers Tuesday deprived a gasoline station owner of cash and valuables near Shehzada village in the jurisdiction of Phalora police station.
According to police, the robbers riding motorbikes, reached a fuel station, held the owner at gunpoint and took away Rs 65,000 in cash and other valuables.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.