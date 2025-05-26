5 Sale Points To Be Set Up For Sacrificial Animals In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Five sale points for sacrificial animals will be set up in Sialkot district and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali has issued a notification in this regard.
Sale points are being set up at Golu Phala at Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, Akbarabad Chowk at Daska Road, Jaisarwala in Daska, General Bus Stand in Pasrur and on University Road in Sambrial.
The DC along with officers reviewed arrangements for the cattle market to be set up at Akbarabad Chowk under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation Sialkot and issued instructions to authorities in this regard.
She said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all sale points will be established on a no-profit, no-loss basis and no fee will be charged for buying and selling animals. All sale points will become functional by May 28, where medical camps of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department and the Health Department will be set up.
She said that the responsibility of cleanliness and sanitation will rest with Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot while water will also be sprayed regularly at these points.
She said that washroom facilities will also be available at the sale points and waste management companies will also distribute bags to citizens purchasing sacrificial animals to dispose of their waste after the sacrifice. Parking and security arrangements will be made for the convenience of the citizens.
The DC said that the Punjab government has canceled all three Eid-ul-Azha holidays of Chief Officer (CO) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), local government officials, sanitation/sanitary staff, they will not be able to leave the district until the sanitation operation is completed.
She said that a duty roster of staff on duty 24 hours a day at the sale points will be issued, and the Assistant Commissioners of all four tehsils will monitor the sale points.
Recent Stories
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 sale points to be set up for sacrificial animals in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
FDA to provide all services online: DG2 minutes ago
-
Wheelchairs, assistive devices distributed among special persons in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Stolen pickup recovered within minutes, suspect arrested12 minutes ago
-
Drive launched to beautify Faisalabad clock tower, bazaars12 minutes ago
-
Food points penalized over hygiene violations12 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad urges parents to cooperate during anti polio drive in Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
Notorious dacoits arrested in Rangers operation12 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews facilities at Social Security Hospital Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
LDA to hold public auction tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
Windstorm, rain forecast22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 130 emergencies in a week, rescues 101 people22 minutes ago