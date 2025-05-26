5 sale points to be set up for sacrificial animals in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Five sale points for sacrificial animals will be set up in Sialkot district and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali has issued a notification in this regard.

Sale points are being set up at Golu Phala at Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, Akbarabad Chowk at Daska Road, Jaisarwala in Daska, General Bus Stand in Pasrur and on University Road in Sambrial.

The DC along with officers reviewed arrangements for the cattle market to be set up at Akbarabad Chowk under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation Sialkot and issued instructions to authorities in this regard.

She said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all sale points will be established on a no-profit, no-loss basis and no fee will be charged for buying and selling animals. All sale points will become functional by May 28, where medical camps of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department and the Health Department will be set up.

She said that the responsibility of cleanliness and sanitation will rest with Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot while water will also be sprayed regularly at these points.

She said that washroom facilities will also be available at the sale points and waste management companies will also distribute bags to citizens purchasing sacrificial animals to dispose of their waste after the sacrifice. Parking and security arrangements will be made for the convenience of the citizens.

The DC said that the Punjab government has canceled all three Eid-ul-Azha holidays of Chief Officer (CO) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), local government officials, sanitation/sanitary staff, they will not be able to leave the district until the sanitation operation is completed.

She said that a duty roster of staff on duty 24 hours a day at the sale points will be issued, and the Assistant Commissioners of all four tehsils will monitor the sale points.