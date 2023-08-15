5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

The Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has announced the transfer and posting of six senior police officers in the public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has announced the transfer and posting of six senior police officers in the public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Awal Khan PSP (BS-20) has been posted as Additional IGP/Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his own & scale. He will assume charge of his new assignment on arrival from the 118th National Management Course (NMC).

Similarly, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas PSP (BS-20) has been posted as DIG/Legal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He will also assume charge on arrival from 118th NMC while Aftab Ahmad Mahsud PSP (BS-20) DIG Administration Investigation Branch has been transferred and posted as DIG/Special Branch replacing Muhammad Saleem PSP (BS-20), who has been posted as DIG Internal Accountability Branch.

Furthermore, Irfan Tariq PSP (BS-20) Deputy Commandant Elite Force KP has been transferred and posted as DIG Information Technology while Zaibullah Khan PSP (BS-19) DIG/ Investigation as Deputy Commandant Elite Force.