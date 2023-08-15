Open Menu

5 Senior Officers Reshuffled In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 10:10 PM

The Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has announced the transfer and posting of six senior police officers in the public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Tuesday

According to the notification, Awal Khan PSP (BS-20) has been posted as Additional IGP/Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his own & scale. He will assume charge of his new assignment on arrival from the 118th National Management Course (NMC).

Similarly, Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas PSP (BS-20) has been posted as DIG/Legal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He will also assume charge on arrival from 118th NMC while Aftab Ahmad Mahsud PSP (BS-20) DIG Administration Investigation Branch has been transferred and posted as DIG/Special Branch replacing Muhammad Saleem PSP (BS-20), who has been posted as DIG Internal Accountability Branch.

Furthermore, Irfan Tariq PSP (BS-20) Deputy Commandant Elite Force KP has been transferred and posted as DIG Information Technology while Zaibullah Khan PSP (BS-19) DIG/ Investigation as Deputy Commandant Elite Force.

