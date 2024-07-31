5 shopkeepers arrested for not displaying official rate lists

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Darya Khan, Zeeshan Sharif on Wednesday visited various markets to ensure official rate of daily use items

The cases was registered against five shopkeepers for not displaying official price lists.

The police arrested the shopkeepers.

The AC said that the tehsil administration would take every possible step to ensure official rates to provide maximum relief to the people.