UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Shopkeepers Arrested For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi 60 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

5 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Malik Munawwar Ahmad Thursday arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the local administration said that during inspection, the special magistrate found shopkeeper Muhammad Ramzan involved in selling okra for Rs 200 per kg instead of its fixed rate of Rs 120 per kg in D-Type Colony, while fruit-seller Shehbaz was selling Apple for Rs 150 per kg instead of its fixed rate of Rs110 per kg.

Similarly, shopkeeper Muhammad Qamar was found selling lemon for Rs 400 per kg instead of its fixed rate of Rs 300 per kg in Bismillah Chowk, whereas milkmen Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Idrees were found selling milk for Rs 100 per litre instead of its fixed price Rs 90 per litre.

Therefore, the special price control magistrate arrested these five shopkeepers and handed them over to the area police, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Price Apple

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

45 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

60 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

1 hour ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

1 hour ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

44 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.