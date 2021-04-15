5 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Malik Munawwar Ahmad Thursday arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the local administration said that during inspection, the special magistrate found shopkeeper Muhammad Ramzan involved in selling okra for Rs 200 per kg instead of its fixed rate of Rs 120 per kg in D-Type Colony, while fruit-seller Shehbaz was selling Apple for Rs 150 per kg instead of its fixed rate of Rs110 per kg.

Similarly, shopkeeper Muhammad Qamar was found selling lemon for Rs 400 per kg instead of its fixed rate of Rs 300 per kg in Bismillah Chowk, whereas milkmen Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Idrees were found selling milk for Rs 100 per litre instead of its fixed price Rs 90 per litre.

Therefore, the special price control magistrate arrested these five shopkeepers and handed them over to the area police, the spokesman added.