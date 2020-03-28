5 shopkeepers arrested for violation of Section 144

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Mardan Saturday arrested five shopkeepers for violation of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Abid Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gul Nawaz Afridi carried out crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in Khawaja Ganj Bazaar.

During crackdown, he checked the shops of essential food items and took stock register and business receipts from a dealer. The concerned dealer will have to face legal proceeding.