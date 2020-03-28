UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Shopkeepers Arrested For Violation Of Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

5 shopkeepers arrested for violation of Section 144

District administration Mardan Saturday arrested five shopkeepers for violation of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Mardan Saturday arrested five shopkeepers for violation of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Abid Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gul Nawaz Afridi carried out crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in Khawaja Ganj Bazaar.

During crackdown, he checked the shops of essential food items and took stock register and business receipts from a dealer. The concerned dealer will have to face legal proceeding.

Related Topics

Business Mardan Criminals Afridi From

Recent Stories

No shortage of food in KP, 1.9mn families to benef ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Temporarily Shuts Borders for Car, Rail Tra ..

4 minutes ago

UK coronavirus deaths pass 1,000: official

4 minutes ago

Corona diagnostic lab set up in DI Khan: Ali Amin ..

10 minutes ago

Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi for action against hoarde ..

10 minutes ago

PML-N sets up fund for coronavirus affectees

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.