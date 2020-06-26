5 shops, gym, pharmacy sealed over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Friday sealed five shops, a gymnasium and pharmacy on charges of violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the local administration said that AC City paid a surprise visit to various parts of the city and found found shops at Jaranwala Road violating coronavirus SOPs. Therefore, he sealed the shops and got cases registered against their owners.

Similarly, the AC City also sealed Super Gold Gymnasium at ABC Road Afghan Abad and arrested its manager Ejaz Ahmad over violation the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the AC City sealed Mujahid Pharmacy and arrested its sale boy Saeed Ahmad over violation of the SOPs, issued by the government to deal with corona pandemic, spokesman added.