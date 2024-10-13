Open Menu

5 Shops Sealed, 2 Traders Arrested For Profiteering On Flour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) District Food Controller (DFC) Ali Imran sealed five shops and arrested two shopkeepers in addition to imposing a a fine of Rs.280,000 on charges of profiteering on flour bags.

A spokesman for food department said here on Sunday that the DFC along with his team checked various shops and found overcharging and profiteering on flour bags.

Therefore, he sealed the premises of five shops in addition to locking two shopkeepers behind bars. He also imposed a heavy fine of Rs.280,000 on the profiteers and warned them. He said that the government had fixed the rate of a 10 kilogram flour bag at Rs805 and food officers were continuously inspecting the markets and bazaars to ensure the availability of flour at fixed prices.

He said that there was no shortage of flour in the district and strict action would be taken against profiteers without any discrimination.

