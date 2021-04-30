5 shops sealed, dozen named in FIRs on SOPs violations

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Five shops were sealed and a dozen people were named in first information reports to face penalty on violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check spread of novel coronavirus in tahsil Taunsa Sharif on Friday.

Assistant commissioner city Rabia Sial and AC Sadar Mehdi Maloof visited different parts of the city and suburbs and sealed five shops at hospital Chowk and Golai Committee Chowk including Al-Rehan Chicken and Ajwa Bakery.

A dozen people were named in FIRs on violations of virus-related SOPs, price control act, Ramzan Ordinance provisions and lockdown. A sum of Rs 5000 was also imposed as fine on violators.