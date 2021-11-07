5 shops sealed for profiteering; meat prices reach out of middle-class budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (DC) Waqas Sikndari on Sunday visited various city markets and inspected the price lists issued by the district administration to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's orders.

The AC also inquired the customers about the rates of various edible items, including Sugar, meat, rice, flour, vegetables and other daily use items.

During checking, five shops were sealed, and FIR was registered against the owner for Sugar overcharging.

Waqas also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the violators.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

Meanwhile, the prices of halal meat have increased in the market during the last two months, bringing mutton rates from Rs 1200- to 1350- per kilogram and beef from Rs 600 to Rs 750 per kg.

Animal halal meat, which was considered an essential source of protein, now has become out of reach of the people earning even an average salary of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month.

"We are compelled to increase prices of meat after buying it at a higher rate from wholesalers compared to a few months ago when it was available at lower rates," said one retailer of Imambara chowk while talking to APP. President All Pakistan Jamiat Ul Quresh Khurshid Ahmed Qureshi said that the increase in meat prices was due to a gap between demand and supply. However, one of the Primary reasons attributed by the retailers to the enhanced cost of the commodity was inflated rates of petroleum prices, he added. He said that animals were transported from far-flung areas of the country, and due to the increase in petroleum prices, the transporters have increased the costs resulting upsurge in meat prices. Qureshi urged the government to introduce commercial cattle farming and increase livestock production to meet the demand of the local market./395