UrduPoint.com

5 Shops Sealed For Profiteering; Meat Prices Reach Out Of Middle-class Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

5 shops sealed for profiteering; meat prices reach out of middle-class budget

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (DC) Waqas Sikndari on Sunday visited various city markets and inspected the price lists issued by the district administration to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's orders.

The AC also inquired the customers about the rates of various edible items, including Sugar, meat, rice, flour, vegetables and other daily use items.

During checking, five shops were sealed, and FIR was registered against the owner for Sugar overcharging.

Waqas also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the violators.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

Meanwhile, the prices of halal meat have increased in the market during the last two months, bringing mutton rates from Rs 1200- to 1350- per kilogram and beef from Rs 600 to Rs 750 per kg.

Animal halal meat, which was considered an essential source of protein, now has become out of reach of the people earning even an average salary of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month.

"We are compelled to increase prices of meat after buying it at a higher rate from wholesalers compared to a few months ago when it was available at lower rates," said one retailer of Imambara chowk while talking to APP. President All Pakistan Jamiat Ul Quresh Khurshid Ahmed Qureshi said that the increase in meat prices was due to a gap between demand and supply. However, one of the Primary reasons attributed by the retailers to the enhanced cost of the commodity was inflated rates of petroleum prices, he added. He said that animals were transported from far-flung areas of the country, and due to the increase in petroleum prices, the transporters have increased the costs resulting upsurge in meat prices. Qureshi urged the government to introduce commercial cattle farming and increase livestock production to meet the demand of the local market./395

Related Topics

Pakistan Fine Price Sunday FIR Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural lea ..

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural leadership during visit to SIBF 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

3 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.