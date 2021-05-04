5 shops sealed for violation of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The district administration continued actions against SOPs violations in different areas of Hyderabad on Tuesday and sealed several shops for violating government directives.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro sealed 5 shops for violating standard operating procedures and imposed fine of Rs.20000 against them.

AC Soomro also visited areas under smart lockdown and reviewed implementation over lockdown. He also distributed masks among general public and appealed them to follow SOPs so that spread of COVID-19 could be contained.

In Latifabad taluka, AC Saima Fatima Ahmed visited Dawood Supermarket and found SOPs in place.

The management of Dawood Supermarket was asked to restrict entry of children and elderly persons inside of the market.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo visited different markets and got specific bazzars closed by 2 pm on the directives of the district administration.

He also visited Resham Bazzar, Khokhar Mohalla, Gari Khata, Risala road and station road and inspected implementation on smart lockdown.

Mukhtiarkar also distributed masks among general public.

He said coronavirus was a dangerous virus as a result of which thousands precious lives had been lost.

Strict action would be taken against the shopkeepers not following SOPs and they could not be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people.