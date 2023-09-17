Open Menu

5 Shops Sealed In Operation Against Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

5 shops sealed in operation against encroachments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Tariq Paroya said on Sunday that five shops were sealed over encroachments and their goods were confiscated during the ongoing grand operation, launched by the district administration.

According to a handout issued here, the anti-encroachment teams of Municipal Corporation, under the supervision of Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, started an indiscriminate operation across the city.

The anti-encroachment team launched an operation at Lorry Adda Road, and cleared encroachments established at the road from Quenchi Morr to Chungi No 9 by using heavy machinery.

In the second phase of the operation against encroachment, the area from Chungi No 9 to Old Bridge Satellite Town, occupied by shopkeepers, would be cleared.

The commissioner personally monitored the entire operation and remained in the field along with other officials of the Municipal Corporation.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that no effort would be spared to make the city encroachment free. He said that the indiscriminate operation against encroachments would continue across the city on a daily basis and the goods picked up during the operation would be confiscated while those resisting would also face cases.

Related Topics

Road Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

4 minutes ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

15 minutes ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

3 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

17 hours ago
 Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan