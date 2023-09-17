5 shops sealed in operation against encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Tariq Paroya said on Sunday that five shops were sealed over encroachments and their goods were confiscated during the ongoing grand operation, launched by the district administration.

According to a handout issued here, the anti-encroachment teams of Municipal Corporation, under the supervision of Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, started an indiscriminate operation across the city.

The anti-encroachment team launched an operation at Lorry Adda Road, and cleared encroachments established at the road from Quenchi Morr to Chungi No 9 by using heavy machinery.

In the second phase of the operation against encroachment, the area from Chungi No 9 to Old Bridge Satellite Town, occupied by shopkeepers, would be cleared.

The commissioner personally monitored the entire operation and remained in the field along with other officials of the Municipal Corporation.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that no effort would be spared to make the city encroachment free. He said that the indiscriminate operation against encroachments would continue across the city on a daily basis and the goods picked up during the operation would be confiscated while those resisting would also face cases.