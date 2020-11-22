UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:40 PM

5 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The city district administration has sealed five shops in Model Town Link Road for not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Maher along with Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha inspected Model Town Link Road on Sunday and sealed Bareeze Clothes, Stylo Shoes, Raincal Clothes, Shirt & Tie Shop and Star Plus Pharmacy over SOPs violation.

The district administration officers instructed the shopkeepers to close all kind off businessactivity after 10 p.m. and strictly follow the SOPs regarding coronavirus.

Related Topics

Road Sunday All Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE assessing return to service of Boeing&#039;s 7 ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Government provides &quot;Masarra&quot; servic ..

27 minutes ago

SCI collects AED59.6 million through e-donation se ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed urges Ethiopian parties to retu ..

41 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

41 minutes ago

‘Mother of the Nation, an Inspirational Role Mod ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.