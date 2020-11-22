5 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The city district administration has sealed five shops in Model Town Link Road for not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Maher along with Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha inspected Model Town Link Road on Sunday and sealed Bareeze Clothes, Stylo Shoes, Raincal Clothes, Shirt & Tie Shop and Star Plus Pharmacy over SOPs violation.

The district administration officers instructed the shopkeepers to close all kind off businessactivity after 10 p.m. and strictly follow the SOPs regarding coronavirus.