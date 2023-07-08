Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

5 Sialkot district highways included in ADP

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan told a meeting on Saturday that the Punjab government had included five highways of Sialkot district in the annual development programme (ADP) under the 'Roads Rehabilitation' project, and allocated Rs 330 million funds for these projects. Total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 5.8 billion, he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Kashif Nawaz, Deputy Director (DD) Development Yasir Raja, Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz, XEN Highways and SDO Highways.

The DC said Rs 286 million would be spent on Badiana, Chowinda and Zafarwal Road. Wazirabad-Sialkot Kashmir Road would be provided Rs 3 billion, Rs 1.26 billion would be allocated for Sialkot-Marala Road, Rs 891 million for construction of Wazirabad-Daska Road and Rs 348 million for construction of Motra-Badiana Road.

