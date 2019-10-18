5 solar, hybrid plants of 500 MW capacity on cards for Balochistan: Omar Ayub Khan

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Friday said the government was working on a plan to install five solar and hybrid plants, with accumulative generation capacity of 500-megawatts, in different areas of Balochitan to meet increasing electricity needs of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Friday said the government was working on a plan to install five solar and hybrid plants, with accumulative generation capacity of 500-megawatts, in different areas of Balochitan to meet increasing electricity needs of the province.

"A 200 MW solar power plant at the Habibullah coastal power station and three plants (100 MW each) will be installed in other districts of the province," he informed the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy that met under the chairmanship of Imran Khattak.

He said the Federal government was spending around Rs100 billion to revamp the power distribution network and prevent line loses.

Responding to a complaint of MNA Noor Alam Khan about unusual fast speed of newly installed electricity meters, the minister said new meters were installed after complete examination, however, the faulty meters could be got checked from the departments concerned through a set procedure.

He said the government was also considering to introduce pre-paid and post-paid electricity billing system, adding implementation on this mechanism would take three to four years, once it was approved.

Replying to another question about setting up feeders on agricultural land, Omar Ayub said almost 45 to 55 kanal land was required to install the facility near the 'load-center' to avoid voltage-drop.

He said the government was trying to incorporate integrated grid stations as were operating in Beijing to save space and achieve more efficiency.

Commenting on oil and gas exploration activities, the minister said all-out efforts were being made to accelerate drilling activities in potential areas, adding the process to award 35 to 40 new exploration blocks was being initiated in December this year.

He said the country was facing shortage of around three Billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) gas, for which a multi-pronged strategy had been devised to bridge the gap.

Omar Ayub said the government had the prerogative to decide about execution of any development scheme in any part of the country.

Senior officials of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited briefed the committee on working of the company, drilling activities and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in oil and gas producing districts.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNA Junaid Akbar, Noor Alam Khan, Shahid Ahmad, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Roshanuddin Junejo, besides senior officials of the Petroleum and Power Divisions and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited.