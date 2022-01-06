UrduPoint.com

5 Solarization Projects Completed In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 08:49 PM

5 solarization projects completed in KP

As many as five solarization projects of 3.12 megawatt capacity have been completed in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as five solarization projects of 3.12 megawatt capacity have been completed in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Official sources in KP Energy Department told APP on Thursday that it would save Rs86 million per year to the Government kittyOut of 4000 mosques solarization, he said 2323 mosques were solarized in KP.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

14 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 of Omicron variant: Murad Sha ..

25 seconds ago
 Ten Medical Workers Injured During Protests in Alm ..

Ten Medical Workers Injured During Protests in Almaty - Reports

26 seconds ago
 Govt committed to protect public health, environme ..

Govt committed to protect public health, environment from impacts of chemicals: ..

28 seconds ago
 Russian, US Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talks on ..

Russian, US Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talks on Security Issues - Defense Mini ..

29 seconds ago
 Sherman, Geoana Discuss Upcoming Russia Meeting, R ..

Sherman, Geoana Discuss Upcoming Russia Meeting, Readiness for Dialogue - State ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.