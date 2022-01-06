5 solarization projects completed in KP

As many as five solarization projects of 3.12 megawatt capacity have been completed in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as five solarization projects of 3.12 megawatt capacity have been completed in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Official sources in KP Energy Department told APP on Thursday that it would save Rs86 million per year to the Government kittyOut of 4000 mosques solarization, he said 2323 mosques were solarized in KP.