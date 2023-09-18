Open Menu

5 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

5 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession during the crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested gang was identified as Asif and Ali Haider.

Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.

SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that the arrested accused will be challenged with concrete evidence and will be punished. The accused, who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets, cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

