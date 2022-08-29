5 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Cantt Police arrested three suspects involved in the motorcycle theft, who were identified as Bilal, Hayat and Fawad.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar appreciated performance of Cantt police teams adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, Other facilitators will also be arrested.