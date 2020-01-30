5 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

The police Thursday arrested four-member dacoits gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The police Thursday arrested four-member dacoits gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police team arrested four-member dacoits gang identified as Abbas Khan, Suleman, Zameer and Arshad Gul and recovered five motorcycles from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

The City Police Officer (CPO) appreciating the performance of the police said that there was a dire need to take strict action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.