5 Students Hurt In Classroom Roof Collapse
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Five students sustained injuries as the roof of a classroom collapsed at Wasendaywali in Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Aligarh school in Wasendaywali. The rescuers rushed to the spot, rescued children with the help of local people and shifted kids to a hospital.
