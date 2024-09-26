Open Menu

5 Students Hurt In Classroom Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

5 students hurt in classroom roof collapse

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Five students sustained injuries as the roof of a classroom collapsed at Wasendaywali in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Aligarh school in Wasendaywali. The rescuers rushed to the spot, rescued children with the help of local people and shifted kids to a hospital.

