5 suspects, 10 alleged wanted accused arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) : As many as five suspects and 10 alleged wanted accused in different crimes were arrested by the Kohat Police during search and strike operation in Kohat, Jangal Khel, and Afghan refugee camps, District Police Officer Farhan Khan said here Friday.

He disclosed that five suspects and 10 accused were arrested during the search operation.

During the operation, weapons and drugs were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. Among the weapons and drugs seized are a klakov, 4 pistols, 475 grams of ice, and hundreds of cartridges.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of DSP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Jangal Khel Ruman Khan along with a Police Force.

All the persons arrested in the search and strike operation have been shifted to Jangal Khel Police Station for investigation. Cases have been registered in Jangal Khel police station against the arrested criminals.