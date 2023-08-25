Open Menu

5 Suspects, 10 Alleged Wanted Accused Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 07:29 PM

5 suspects, 10 alleged wanted accused arrested

As many as five suspects and 10 alleged wanted accused in different crimes were arrested by the Kohat Police during search and strike operation in Kohat, Jangal Khel, and Afghan refugee camps, District Police Officer Farhan Khan said here Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) : As many as five suspects and 10 alleged wanted accused in different crimes were arrested by the Kohat Police during search and strike operation in Kohat, Jangal Khel, and Afghan refugee camps, District Police Officer Farhan Khan said here Friday.

He disclosed that five suspects and 10 accused were arrested during the search operation.

During the operation, weapons and drugs were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. Among the weapons and drugs seized are a klakov, 4 pistols, 475 grams of ice, and hundreds of cartridges.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of DSP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Jangal Khel Ruman Khan along with a Police Force.

All the persons arrested in the search and strike operation have been shifted to Jangal Khel Police Station for investigation. Cases have been registered in Jangal Khel police station against the arrested criminals.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Drugs Kohat Criminals From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Paki ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s Interim Government

3 minutes ago
 Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships see ..

Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships sees record-breaking performances

18 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of revenue department

DC reviews performance of revenue department

8 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

10 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani service-oriented companies to participat ..

Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

10 minutes ago
DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat d ..

DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat dengue threat

4 minutes ago
 Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

4 minutes ago
 Kalash Valley: A home to ancient cultural heritage ..

Kalash Valley: A home to ancient cultural heritage requires Govt. patronage to d ..

4 minutes ago
 NAB KP announces to hold Open Kacheri for public

NAB KP announces to hold Open Kacheri for public

4 minutes ago
 Anti-drug awareness campaign in ICT from next week ..

Anti-drug awareness campaign in ICT from next week

22 seconds ago
 Rain turns weather pleasant

Rain turns weather pleasant

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan