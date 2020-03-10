5 suspects arrested during search operation in Sargodha

Sargodha police on special directive of DPO Ammara Ather on Tuesday, launched search operation in various Areas in its jurisdiction

According to policeman, police contingent and other law enforcement agencies including Elite Force, Special Branch personnel under the supervision of SDPO circle Akhter wains conducted search operation in Chak no.

70NB and surrounding of the jhal chakeya police station and searched 30 houses while more than 40 people were interrogated during the operation.

During the search police arrested five suspects identified as Subhan, Kashif, Zahid, Akram and Bashir.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district, he added.