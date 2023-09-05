Open Menu

5 Suspects Arrested In Kohat Search Operation

September 05, 2023

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Waqar Khan Afridi and his police team carried out targeted search operation on Monday late night in the suburbs of Kohat Billi Tang.

According to police, five suspects were arrested during the search operation against the drug paddlers, whereas 3.

460 kilograms of hashish, 356 grams of ice, 1 Kalashnikov, 4 chargers and hundreds of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested criminals.

The arrested criminals were transferred to the police station where case has been registered and further inquiry was underway

