5 suspects held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Police here caught five suspects during house-to-house search operation in different areas late Sunday.

Police said on Monday that law enforcement agencies officials and police teams checked people in the areas of Jogi Muhallah and Lohaar Colony, in precincts of Haram Gate and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams undertook bio-metric identification of 52 people and arrested five suspects.Further investigation was underway,police sources added.