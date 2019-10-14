UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Suspects Held

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

5 suspects held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Police here caught five suspects during house-to-house search operation in different areas late Sunday.

Police said on Monday that law enforcement agencies officials and police teams checked people in the areas of Jogi Muhallah and Lohaar Colony, in precincts of Haram Gate and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams undertook bio-metric identification of 52 people and arrested five suspects.Further investigation was underway,police sources added.

