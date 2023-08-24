Open Menu

5 Suspects Held, Drugs, Mainpuri Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 06:35 PM

5 suspects held, drugs, Mainpuri recovered

Pinyari Police arrested five accused in various operations and recovered drugs and Mainpuri from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Pinyari Police arrested five accused in various operations and recovered drugs and Mainpuri from their possession.

The raid was conducted near Liaquat Pul Noorani Basti, arresting a drug supplier identified as Nazar Muhammad and recovering 380 grams of hashish from his possession, according to a police press release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, during another operation near Amtul Hall, the accused Mohabbate Pathan, Noor Muhammad alias Noora and Waqar alias Raman Kalia were arrested and confiscated eight bottles of liquor.

Similarly, the police also recovered 500 packets of Mainpuri from the accused Muhammad Imran.

The police registered separate cases against the suspects under relevant laws for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From

Recent Stories

Payment of 2 new taxes now possible through e-Pay ..

Payment of 2 new taxes now possible through e-Pay Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Strategy devised to purge corruption in LG&CD Depa ..

Strategy devised to purge corruption in LG&CD Department

3 minutes ago
 Governor calls for promoting cross-border trade

Governor calls for promoting cross-border trade

5 minutes ago
 DCs directed to launch crackdown on polluters

DCs directed to launch crackdown on polluters

5 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Tank

Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Tank

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Planning reviews performance of NDRMF, t ..

Secretary Planning reviews performance of NDRMF, technical assistance on various ..

42 seconds ago
SBP DG reviews progress on sports development sche ..

SBP DG reviews progress on sports development schemes

5 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-f ..

CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-free

26 minutes ago
 Overpopulation exerts pressure on water resources; ..

Overpopulation exerts pressure on water resources; time for construction of new ..

43 seconds ago
 Eight drug pushers held

Eight drug pushers held

26 minutes ago
 8 dead, 1,090 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 dead, 1,090 injured in Punjab road accidents

26 minutes ago
 Minister inspects flood situation in Kasur, relief ..

Minister inspects flood situation in Kasur, relief for affectees

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan