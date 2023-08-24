5 suspects held, drugs, Mainpuri recovered

Pinyari Police arrested five accused in various operations and recovered drugs and Mainpuri from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Pinyari Police arrested five accused in various operations and recovered drugs and Mainpuri from their possession.

The raid was conducted near Liaquat Pul Noorani Basti, arresting a drug supplier identified as Nazar Muhammad and recovering 380 grams of hashish from his possession, according to a police press release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, during another operation near Amtul Hall, the accused Mohabbate Pathan, Noor Muhammad alias Noora and Waqar alias Raman Kalia were arrested and confiscated eight bottles of liquor.

Similarly, the police also recovered 500 packets of Mainpuri from the accused Muhammad Imran.

The police registered separate cases against the suspects under relevant laws for further proceedings.