5 suspects held during search operation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The police Friday arrested five suspects and recovered weapons during a house-to-house search operation here in Bhera police precincts.

The police teams conducted biometric identification of 20 people, searched 10 houses in Chak Mubarak and its adjoining area.

The suspects were arrested on charges of violation of the Tenant Act, for trafficking drugs and possessing illegal weapons.