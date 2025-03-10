5 Suspects Held In Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the police continued crackdown on criminal activities, successfully arresting five suspects and registering cases against them.
The SHO A-Section, along with his team, conducted multiple operations at different locations, leading to the arrest of three suspects. The police recovered, One stolen motorcycle, one 30-bore pistol and a large quantity of hazardous Z.21 gutka and betel nuts. The suspects, identified as Waheed Ali Khaskheli, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, and Shoaib Mallah, have been charged under the Sindh Arms Act and Narcotics Act in separate cases. The recovered motorcycle, which was stolen a few days ago from the A-Section police jurisdiction, has been returned to its rightful owner, Mubeen Ahmed.
During a routine snap-checking operation, Bandi Police arrested Muhammad Yousuf Gopang and a large quantity of hazardous gutka and betel nuts was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotics Act. Meanwhile, Qazi Ahmed Police arrested a drug peddler, Altaf, during a patrol operation. A significant quantity of Z.21 gutka and betel nuts was seized from his custody. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.
The Shaheed Benazirabad Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens by taking strict action against criminal elements.
APP/rzq/mwq
