5 suspects held in search operation

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested five suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation here in Sahiwal police station area.

Police said on Monday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar the police teams, along with other law enforcement agencies ,conducted bio-metric identification of 40 people, besides searching 20 houses in the areas of Farooka, Sanjhooka, Sahiwal and surroundings of Tarkhanawala.

They arrested five outlaws on charges of Tenant Act violations, drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons.