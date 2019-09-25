UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Suspects Including Drug Peddlers Arrested

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:06 PM

5 suspects including drug peddlers arrested

Police and Rangers during a joint search operation in different areas of Karachi have arrested five suspects including drug peddlers

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Police and Rangers during a joint search operation in different areas of Karachi have arrested five suspects including drug peddlers.Shah Faisal Colony police along with Rangers has carried out a search operation pertaining to security situation in Natha Khan Goth and its adjoining areas after installing barricades upon the entry and exit points.

On tip off Docus police carried out a search operation in Machar Colony and arrested a drug dealer Amir Ur Rehman.More than 1 kg hashish has been recovered from his possession.Chakivara police have arrested another drug peddler Abdul Rehman.Meanwhile Mithadar police have also arrested a suspect Laiq.Similarly Super Market police have also arrested suspect Numan, 1.5 kg hashish has been recovered from his possession.Police have shifted all the suspects to an undisclosed place for further interrogation.

Related Topics

Karachi Rangers Police Numan Shah Faisal Market All From

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches internship programme for nursing gr ..

11 minutes ago

Mashreq becomes first bank in UAE to launch digita ..

26 minutes ago

UAE provides medicines to hospital in Abyan, Yemen

27 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 192,8 ..

3 minutes ago

Motion seeking restoration of veil for girl studen ..

3 minutes ago

PTI Central Secretary Information calls on KP Gove ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.