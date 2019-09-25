5 suspects including drug peddlers arrested

(@imziishan)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Police and Rangers during a joint search operation in different areas of Karachi have arrested five suspects including drug peddlers.Shah Faisal Colony police along with Rangers has carried out a search operation pertaining to security situation in Natha Khan Goth and its adjoining areas after installing barricades upon the entry and exit points.

On tip off Docus police carried out a search operation in Machar Colony and arrested a drug dealer Amir Ur Rehman.More than 1 kg hashish has been recovered from his possession.Chakivara police have arrested another drug peddler Abdul Rehman.Meanwhile Mithadar police have also arrested a suspect Laiq.Similarly Super Market police have also arrested suspect Numan, 1.5 kg hashish has been recovered from his possession.Police have shifted all the suspects to an undisclosed place for further interrogation.