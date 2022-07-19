5 suspects shifted to lock-up during search operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday conducted search and combing operation in the areas of secretariat police station and shifted five suspects to lock-up, besides impounding five bikes having no documents.

According to police spokesman, the operation was carried out by the personnel of Islamabad Police, Counter Terrorism Department under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi.

The search operation was jointly participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad.

They checked some 100 persons after screening 150 houses and 25 vehicles.10 tenants were registered at the spot.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had said the purpose of search operation and high vigilance was to ensure fool proof security in the city.

He had appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.