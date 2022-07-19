UrduPoint.com

5 Suspects Shifted To Lock-up During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

5 suspects shifted to lock-up during search operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday conducted search and combing operation in the areas of secretariat police station and shifted five suspects to lock-up, besides impounding five bikes having no documents.

According to police spokesman, the operation was carried out by the personnel of Islamabad Police, Counter Terrorism Department under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi.

The search operation was jointly participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad.

They checked some 100 persons after screening 150 houses and 25 vehicles.10 tenants were registered at the spot.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had said the purpose of search operation and high vigilance was to ensure fool proof security in the city.

He had appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles Nasir

Recent Stories

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

33 minutes ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

1 hour ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

3 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

4 hours ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.