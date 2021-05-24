5 swimming pools sealed in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A Revenue Department team sealed five swimming pools and sent 10 persons behind the bars over violation of the lockdown related standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Monday.

The team, headed by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool checked the swimming pools near Gatwala and found people's gathering despite the lockdown.