5 temporary cattle markets to be set up in 4 tehsils: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has approved establishment of five temporary cattle markets in four tehsils for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

According to the notification issued on Monday, temporary cattle markets would be established at Golophala and Doburji in Sialkot tehsil, Pasrur Bypass Sialkot Road in Daska tehsil, near General Bus Stand and Wazirabad Road near Export Processing Zone in Sambrial tehsil.

DC Adnan Mahmood said charges could be collected from the owners of the cattle brought for sale in the cattle markets according to the rates, set by the Punjab government.

He said that the police for security in markets and the local bodies concerned would be responsible for sanitation and other facilities.

The deputy commissioner said that the Health Department, Livestock Department would set up their campuses in all cattle markets while Rescue 1122 would be put on alert for rescue activities in any emergency situation.

He said that the responsibility of arrangements for the cattle markets would be of the assistant commissioners concerned.

The deputy commissioner said that the sale of sacrificial animals would not be allowed at any place other than the designated points, and the municipal corporation and municipal committees would be authorised to take action against the law violators.